Take A Look Back at 30 Iconic Dresses in Oscars History!

We’re taking a look back in fashion history!

In honor of the 2024 Oscars taking place on Sunday, March 10, JustJared.com is taking a look back at some of the most iconic and memorable dresses in Oscars history.

From Lupita Nyong’o‘s stunning blue dress to Angelina Jolie‘s leg-baring gown, there have been some very iconic fashion moments that have taken place on the red carpet at the Oscars over the years.

Make sure to check back in with JustJared.com on Sunday night as we cover the 2024 Oscars all night long!

Click inside to check out the most iconic fashion moments in Oscars history…