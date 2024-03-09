Margot Robbie's 10 Best Movies, Ranked ('Barbie' Isn't as High as You'd Think!)

Margot Robbie appeared in her first movie back in 2009, and in less than 15 years she’s landed starring roles in some of the era’s biggest blockbusters.

The 33-year-old star has two Oscar nominations to her name for acting and has picked up so many other awards over the years.

Her varied credits are a testament to her skills. She starred as the beloved anti-hero Harley Quinn in a multitude of movies for DC and shared the screen with the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron in other critically acclaimed pictures.

Most recently, she generating endless praise and box office glory for her portrayal of the beloved titular character in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie, which she also produced.

She’s starred in so many wins, and in honor of the impending Oscars (where she’s nominated for her production work but was overlooked in the acting categories), we decided to find out which of her movies is her best to date. To test that, we rounded up the 10 highest rated Margot Robbie movies based on their aggregate scores on Rotten Tomatoes and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Despite being the biggest movie of 2023, Barbie isn’t as high on the list as you might think.

Scroll through the slideshow to see Margot Robbie’s 10 best movies ranked…