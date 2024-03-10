America Ferrera Wears Barbie Pink for Oscars 2024 with Husband Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera brings the pink to the red carpet as she arrives at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This is the first time the 39-year-old Barbie star has worn pink in support of the movie, and she was joined at the big event by her husband Ryan Piers Williams, who also plays her husband in the movie!

America was also seen meeting up with Billie Eilish and Finneas on the red carpet.

Barbie is of course nominated for several awards at tonight’s ceremony, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for America, which is her first ever Oscar nomination!

Tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

Be sure to find out these 20 super interesting Oscars facts you probably never knew about!

FYI: America is wearing a custom Atelier Versace dress with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Pomellato jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams at the Oscars…