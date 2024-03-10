Top Stories
Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 5:30 pm

'Anatomy of a Fall' Star Sandra Hüller Brings the Drama in Schiaparelli Dress to Oscars 2024

'Anatomy of a Fall' Star Sandra Hüller Brings the Drama in Schiaparelli Dress to Oscars 2024

Sandra Hüller has arrived!

The 45-year-old German actress posed for photos at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Hüller

For the big event, Sandra donned a dramatic black velvet dress.

Sandra is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role in Anatomy of a Fall. She is nominated alongside Poor Thing‘s Emma Stone, Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone, Maestro‘s Carey Mulligan, and Nyad‘s Annette Bening.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Sandra is wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress and Cartier jewelry.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Sandra Hüller arriving at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 01
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 02
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 03
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 04
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 05
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 06
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 07
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 08
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 09
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 10
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 11
sandra huller arrives in schiaparelli at oscars 12

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Oscars, Sandra Huller