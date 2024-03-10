'Anatomy of a Fall' Star Sandra Hüller Brings the Drama in Schiaparelli Dress to Oscars 2024

Sandra Hüller has arrived!

The 45-year-old German actress posed for photos at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

For the big event, Sandra donned a dramatic black velvet dress.

Sandra is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role in Anatomy of a Fall. She is nominated alongside Poor Thing‘s Emma Stone, Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone, Maestro‘s Carey Mulligan, and Nyad‘s Annette Bening.

Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Sandra is wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress and Cartier jewelry.

