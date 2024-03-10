Becky G Performs 'The Fire Inside' at Oscars 2024!

Becky G is setting the stage ablaze!

The 27-year-old superstar hit the stage to perform “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The song was nominated for Best Original Song, with music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

The song was competing against songs like “What Was I Made For” from Barbie, which ultimately won the award.

The show is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!