Best Actor Nominee Paul Giamatti Gets Support From Girlfriend Clara Wong at Oscars 2024

Paul Giamatti is ready for the big night alongside his girlfriend Clara Wong!

The 56-year-old The Holdovers actor was in attendance alongside his girlfriend at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Paul is nominated for his work in The Holdovers as Paul Hunham in the Best Actor category. He has already won a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for the role.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!