Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 6:42 pm

Bradley Cooper & Mom Gloria Arrive at Oscars 2024 Alongside His 'Maestro' Co-Star Matt Bomer

Bradley Cooper has arrived!

The 49-year-old nominated actor posed for photos with mom Gloria Campano as they walked the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Bradley looked cool in a black double-breasted blazer paired with wide-legged pants.

Also seen posing on the red carpet was Bradley‘s Maestro co-star Matt Bomer, who sported a velvet, dark purple blazer for the show.

There was some speculation that Bradley and girlfriend Gigi Hadid were going to make their big red carpet debut at the awards show, but a source shared why she decided not to attend.

Maestro is nominated for seven awards tonight, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Bradley. You can check out the full list of nominations here.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

FYI: Bradley is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit. Matt is wearing a custom Brunello Cuccinelli suit and a TAG Heuer watch.
Photos: Getty Images
