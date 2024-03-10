Brittany Snow Supports Nominated Short Film 'Red, White & Blue' at Oscars 2024

Brittany Snow has arrived at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The 38-year-old star walked the red carpet at the event held on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Brittany wore a sleeveless yellow dress paired with a gold and blue necklace.

If you didn’t know, Red, White and Blue is up for Best Live Action Short Film at this year’s Oscars. Brittany starred in the movie as a poor single mother who travels across state lines to receive an abortion.

This is director Nazrin Choudhury‘s first Academy Award nomination!

FYI: Brittany is wearing a custom Monot dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!