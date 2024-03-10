Top Stories
Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 4:58 pm

Brittany Snow Supports Nominated Short Film 'Red, White & Blue' at Oscars 2024

Brittany Snow Supports Nominated Short Film 'Red, White & Blue' at Oscars 2024

Brittany Snow has arrived at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The 38-year-old star walked the red carpet at the event held on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Brittany wore a sleeveless yellow dress paired with a gold and blue necklace.

If you didn’t know, Red, White and Blue is up for Best Live Action Short Film at this year’s Oscars. Brittany starred in the movie as a poor single mother who travels across state lines to receive an abortion.

This is director Nazrin Choudhury‘s first Academy Award nomination!

FYI: Brittany is wearing a custom Monot dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!
Just Jared on Facebook
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress01
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress02
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress03
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress04
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress05
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress06
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress07
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress08
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress09
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress10
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress11
brittany snow oscars red carpet yellow dress12

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Brittany Snow, Oscars