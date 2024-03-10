Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:30 pm

Charlize Theron is a Darling in Dior at Oscars 2024

Charlize Theron is stepping out for the Oscars!

The 48-year-old actress posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron

For the awards show, Charlize looked pretty in a silk white dress.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

If you haven’t seen, we gathered up the 15 youngest Oscar winners ever (and the youngest was just 10 years old!)

FYI: Charlize is wearing a Dior dress and Boucheron jewelry.
