Charlize Theron is a Darling in Dior at Oscars 2024

Charlize Theron is stepping out for the Oscars!

The 48-year-old actress posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

For the awards show, Charlize looked pretty in a silk white dress.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Charlize is wearing a Dior dress and Boucheron jewelry.