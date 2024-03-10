Hailee Steinfeld Dazzles in Blue Gown on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Hailee Steinfeld looks amazing at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The 27-year-old singer and actress walked the red carpet prior to the awards ceremony on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Hailee‘s recent film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Oscars.

FYI: Hailee is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Chopard jewelry.

Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations