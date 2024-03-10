Top Stories
Sun, 10 March 2024 at 6:08 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Dazzles in Blue Gown on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Hailee Steinfeld looks amazing at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The 27-year-old singer and actress walked the red carpet prior to the awards ceremony on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Hailee‘s recent film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Oscars.

FYI: Hailee is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Chopard jewelry.

If you haven’t seen, find out these 20 super interesting Oscars facts you probably never knew about!

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!
