Here’s Why Lupita Nyong’o & Joseph Quinn Walked Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Together

Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn hold hands and walk the red carpet together at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

If you’re surprised to see the 41-year-old actress and the 30-year-old actor together, there’s a good reason – they’re starring in the upcoming movie A Quiet Place: Day One.

If you missed it, the official trailer was released in early February – Check it out here!

For her look tonight, Lupita wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé powder blue silk embroidered gown, with embellished with crystal beading, a deep v-neckline and pale blue feathers at the peplum waist and skirt hem.

Lupita has actually had this dress for a few years just waiting to be worn. She was originally supposed to wear the dress in 2020!

In addition, it’s been ten years since she won Best Supporting Actress for her work in 12 Years a Slave, and when she won, she wore a similarly colored dress. Check it out…

The actress is set to take the stage as a presenter during this year’s awards ceremony. Find out who else is hitting the stage!

Check out more photos of Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn arriving for the Oscars…