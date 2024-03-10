Jimmy Kimmel Reads Donald Trump's Oscars 2024 Review On-Air, Then Skewers the Former President: 'Isn't It Past Your Jail Time?'

Jimmy Kimmel is reacting to former President Donald Trump.

The Oscars host was wrapping up the ceremony at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood when he came to the stage with a live reaction to a review.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” Trump’s review on TruthSocial began.

“His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In response, Jimmy noted that he was surprised the former President was still awake, and said: “I’m surprised you’re still up…isn’t it past your jail time?”

If you didn’t know, Trump is currently facing 91 criminal charges. He denies any wrongdoing.

Watch inside…

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bAGWxUFg9P — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

Find out who won at the 2024 Oscars!