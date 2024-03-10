John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Nope, John Cena didn’t actually bare it all while presenting on stage at the 2024 Academy Awards!

Backstage photos reveal what the 46-year-old actor was actually wearing while he was presenting on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

John commemorated the 50th anniversary of a streaker making it on stage at the 1974 Oscars by walking on stage without wearing anything at all.

He joked to host Jimmy Kimmel during the bit, “Honestly, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea. The male body is not a joke.”

John stood there with just a large envelope covering his private bits and then he changed into a toga while the Best Costume Design nominee montage was playing. Well, if you want to see what John was actually wearing, take a look at the photo gallery.