Margot Robbie Ditches Barbie Pink for Liquid Black Dress at Oscars 2024

Margot Robbie is making a glamorous arrival at the Oscars!

The 33-year-old actress and husband Tom Ackerley posed for photos together as they stepped out for the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

For the awards show, Margot ditched the Barbie pink for a sophisticated, liquid black dress.

Margot‘s global blockbuster Barbie is nominated for eight awards including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Versace dress.

