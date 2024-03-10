Top Stories
Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:15 pm

Margot Robbie Ditches Barbie Pink for Liquid Black Dress at Oscars 2024

Margot Robbie is making a glamorous arrival at the Oscars!

The 33-year-old actress and husband Tom Ackerley posed for photos together as they stepped out for the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

For the awards show, Margot ditched the Barbie pink for a sophisticated, liquid black dress.

Margot‘s global blockbuster Barbie is nominated for eight awards including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Margot is wearing a Versace dress.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Margot Robbie arriving at the awards show…
Photos: Getty Images
