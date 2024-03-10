Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:40 pm

Melissa McCarthy & Husband Ben Falcone Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Oscars 2024

Melissa McCarthy & Husband Ben Falcone Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Oscars 2024

Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent collaborator Ben Falcone made a rare red carpet appearance during the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Little Mermaid actress handed out the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay with friend Octavia Spencer during the ceremony. Before that, she and Ben wowed side-by-side outside the venue.

Keep reading to find out more…

Melissa provided a vibrant pop of color on the red carpet, wearing a red gown with magenta sleeves. She styled her hair in glam waves and wore dazzling jewels. Ben opted for a classic suit.

Keep an eye peeled for all of our coverage during the ceremony. In the meantime, did you know only 7 actors have won 3 or more Oscars in acting categories (and 2 more have the opportunity to join this year?!)

FYI: Melissa is wearing Dena Kemp jewels.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Melissa McCarthy with Ben Falcone at the Oscars in the gallery…
