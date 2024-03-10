Melissa McCarthy & Husband Ben Falcone Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Oscars 2024

Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent collaborator Ben Falcone made a rare red carpet appearance during the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Little Mermaid actress handed out the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay with friend Octavia Spencer during the ceremony. Before that, she and Ben wowed side-by-side outside the venue.

Melissa provided a vibrant pop of color on the red carpet, wearing a red gown with magenta sleeves. She styled her hair in glam waves and wore dazzling jewels. Ben opted for a classic suit.

FYI: Melissa is wearing Dena Kemp jewels.

