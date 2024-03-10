Movies With the Most Oscar Wins: Only 15 Have Taken Home 8 or More Awards (& 4 Could Join the List in 2024!)

If a movie has to be good to win even one Oscar, imagine how fantastic it must be to win multiple times in one night.

During the 2023 Oscars, Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the competition and picked up wins in seven of the 11 categories it was nominated in. That notably included Best Film and Best Actress – two of the biggest honors of the night. Although the cast and crew had a fantastic time at the awards show, the movie still doesn’t fall on the list of the 15 most-awarded films in the history of the Academy Awards.

Going into the 2024 ceremony, Oppenheimer stands to do even better. The movie is nominated for 13 awards including Best Picture and has stars up for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Poor Things trails closely behind with 11 nods, Killers of the Flower Moon picked up 10 and Barbie landed eight nods.

Will any of them pick up enough wins to go down in history?

In the 94 years since the ceremony originated, 15 movies have won at least eight times in a single night. The most recent addition to the list was all the way back in 2009. Only one other movie entered the list in the last 20 years. Can you guess which ones?

Scroll through the list of the movies that have received the most Oscars in the history of the Academy Awards…