Presenter Zendaya Looks Statuesque on the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Zendaya is ready to present!

The 27-year-old Dune: Part Two star and young style icon hit the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Zendaya looked gorgeous in a Giorgio Armani Privé antique rose silk gown with a single roped strap, featuring an embroidered palm tree print and an embellished bodice of gunmetal paillettes.

She will be presenting this evening during the ceremony.

The Oscars aired on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Oppenheimer led with 13 nominations.