Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:11 pm

Presenter Zendaya Looks Statuesque on the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Presenter Zendaya Looks Statuesque on the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Zendaya is ready to present!

The 27-year-old Dune: Part Two star and young style icon hit the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Zendaya looked gorgeous in a Giorgio Armani Privé antique rose silk gown with a single roped strap, featuring an embroidered palm tree print and an embellished bodice of gunmetal paillettes.

She will be presenting this evening during the ceremony.

Keep reading to find out more…

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!
Photos: Getty
