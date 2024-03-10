Rita Moreno Arrives With Daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon at Oscars 2024

Top Stories
Sun, 10 March 2024 at 5:28 pm

Rita Moreno is dazzling on the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet!

The 92-year-old actress wore an all-black ensemble while posting for photos on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

She was also joined by her daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon!

If you weren’t aware, Rita is set to present an award during tonight’s show!

She notably won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in West Side Story back in 1962.

FYI: Rita is wearing a Badgley Mischka gown.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!
Photos: Getty Images
