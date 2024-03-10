Ryan Gosling's Date for Oscars 2024 Is Not Eva Mendes...It's His Sister Mandi!

Ryan Gosling‘s date to the 2024 Oscars? It’s not his longtime love Eva Mendes…it’s his sister Mandi Gosling!

The 43-year-old actor – who is nominated for his work tonight as Ken in Barbie – walked the red carpet about 30 minutes before show time at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Ryan is also set to perform at the big show this evening. His Barbie song, “I’m Just Ken,” is nominated for Best Original Song and his performance is highly anticipated!

Find out the reason why Eva has not joined Ryan at any awards season red carpets this year, despite his major success with Barbie.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!