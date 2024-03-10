Sean Lennon Wishes Mom Yoko Ono Happy Mother's Day During Oscars Acceptance Speech

Sean Lennon is showing love to his mom Yoko Ono from the stage at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The son of Yoko and the late John Lennon hopped onstage at the Dolby Theatre with War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko filmmakers Dave Mullins and Brad Booker to accept the Oscar for Best Animated Short on Sunday night (March 10).

While delivering a brief acceptance speech, Sean, who executive produced the project, showed love to his mom on what is Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sean only had a brief moment, but he celebrated his mom’s recent 91st birthday before asking the crowd to joining him in wishing her a happy day.

Congratulations to the team on their big win!

Keep an eye peeled for all of our Oscars coverage! You can also find out the highest rated Best Picture Academy Award winners of all time.

Press play on the acceptance speech below…