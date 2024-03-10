What Does Teo Yoo's Turtle Pin Mean at Oscars 2024? Unexpected Meaning Revealed!

Teo Yoo is wearing a pin at the 2024 Oscars that is getting some attention!

The Past Lives actor hit the red carpet with a turtle pin at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

During an interview with Variety, he revealed the meaning behind the pin – and it’s probably not what you’d expect.

Keep reading to find out more…

The pin is actually in loving memory of his pet tortoise Momo, who sadly passed away in 2023.

“I was in tears for about three days,” he recalled. Watch the interview inside!

Past Lives is nominated for Best Picture, among other awards this evening.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!