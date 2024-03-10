Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

What Happened to Emma Stone's Dress at Oscars 2024? Winner Explains How It Broke

Oh no! Emma Stone had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 10)!

The 35-year-old actress encountered a problem with the back of her dress during the awards show and she pointed it out, literally, while going on stage to accept her Best Actress win.

As she was walking on stage, Emma could be seen mouthing, “My dress is broken,” to the ladies who were presenting to her, and she turned around to point to the back of her dress.

It appears as if her zipper broke and came undone, and during her speech, she revealed what she thinks caused it.

“Oh boy. Um, my dress is broken,” she started her speech. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ I’m pretty sure.”

Looks like her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling‘s performance of the Oscar-nominated song brought too much Ken-ergy to Emma, who danced and sang along, even into the microphone at one point!

While backstage in the press room after her win, Emma revealed that it was all taken care of.

“They sewed me back in! I genuinely do think I busted it during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind,” she said, via Variety.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Emma Stone’s dress malfunction…
