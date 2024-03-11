100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Not every moment that happened at the 2024 Academy Awards was shown on TV, but luckily there were photographers stationed all over the room to capture all the moments.

Hundreds of celebs were in attendance at the biggest night in movies on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

There was a sweet moment when Best Actress nominees Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, and Annette Bening all met up during a commercial break and shared a three-way hug. Emma was also seen catching up with her longtime friend Jennifer Lawrence before being presented with the award.

We also have cute photos of Emily Blunt and Bradley Cooper chatting away in the theater and some adorable pics of Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande backstage together.

