'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 - 5 Celebrity Guests Confirmed!

Abbott Elementary is getting some major guests!

ABC has revealed that there are several more cameos to expect on Season 3 of the hit comedy series, which just saw a surprise appearance from Bradley Cooper in a special episode over the weekend.

The stars will all appear as guests and/or in recurring roles in the third season, Deadline confirmed.

While there are no character details yet, we do know the names of the stars set to appear.

Find out which guest stars are going to appear on Abbott Elementary Season 3…