Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Make Their Red Carpet Debut at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party!

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party more than two years after they first sparked romance rumors and six months after they tied the knot!

The 42-year-old Captain America actor and 26-year-old actress looked so happy together while posing for photos on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He took a risk in a bright red suit, which he wore with a black tie and shoes. Alba complemented his look in a cream dress with black detailing. She accessorized with a stunning wreath necklace and pulled her hair back.

Alba‘s engagement ring was visible while she posed for photos on her own on the red carpet.

Chris confirmed that he and Alba had tied the knot in two ceremonies, one of which featured a star-studded guestlist with many Marvel costars.

The couple is notoriously private and is very rarely seen out in public. If you wanted to learn more about Alba, we compiled some handy facts!

FYI: Chris is wearing Santoni shoes. Alba is wearing Cartier jewels.

Scroll through the photos of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s long-awaited red carpet debut in the gallery…