Emma Stone Brings Her Oscar & Her Husband to Vanity Fair After Party!

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 3:53 am

Emma Stone had a lot to celebrate at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 35-year-old actress was joined by her husband Dave McCary while attending the after party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emma posed with her Oscar, her second one in the Best Actress category. She won for her performance in Poor Things and adorably quoted a Taylor Swift song while sending love to her daughter back at home.

Did you see that Emma had a minor wardrobe malfunction that she pointed out on stage?

FYI: Emma is wearing a light blue sheer asymmetric draped dress with all-over diamond-shaped mirror embroidery from the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2024 Collection and silver leather sandals. She is also wearing white gold, sapphire and diamond rings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection as well as white gold and diamond earrings from the Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry collection.
Photos: Getty
