Eric McCormack & Estranged Wife Janet Spark Reconciliation Rumors at Elton John Oscars Party 2024

Are Eric McCormack and his estranged wife Janet giving their marriage a second chance?

The 60-year-old Will & Grace actor and his estranged wife were all smiles as they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (March 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For the party, Eric sported a black tux while Janet wore a silver sequined dress with coordinating opera gloves.

Throughout the party, the pair was seen keeping cozy and were also photographed holding hands.

It was revealed back in November 2023 that Janet had filed for divorce from Eric after 26 years of marriage. In her filing, Janet cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split.

Eric and Janet married in 1997 and share 21-year-old son Finnigan.

