Top Stories
Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission &amp; More

Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission & More

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 1:40 pm

Eric McCormack & Estranged Wife Janet Spark Reconciliation Rumors at Elton John Oscars Party 2024

Eric McCormack & Estranged Wife Janet Spark Reconciliation Rumors at Elton John Oscars Party 2024

Are Eric McCormack and his estranged wife Janet giving their marriage a second chance?

The 60-year-old Will & Grace actor and his estranged wife were all smiles as they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (March 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eric McCormack

For the party, Eric sported a black tux while Janet wore a silver sequined dress with coordinating opera gloves.

Throughout the party, the pair was seen keeping cozy and were also photographed holding hands.

It was revealed back in November 2023 that Janet had filed for divorce from Eric after 26 years of marriage. In her filing, Janet cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split.

Eric and Janet married in 1997 and share 21-year-old son Finnigan.

Check out all of the other stars that also attended the Elton John Viewing Party!
Just Jared on Facebook
eric mccormack janet spark reconciliation rumors 01
eric mccormack janet spark reconciliation rumors 02
eric mccormack janet spark reconciliation rumors 03
eric mccormack janet spark reconciliation rumors 04
eric mccormack janet spark reconciliation rumors 05
eric mccormack janet spark reconciliation rumors 06
eric mccormack janet spark reconciliation rumors 07
eric mccormack janet spark reconciliation rumors 08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars After Parties, Eric McCormack, Janet Holden