Mon, 11 March 2024 at 12:38 pm

Eurovision 2024 - All 37 Countries' Contestants & Songs Revealed!

Eurovision 2024 - All 37 Countries' Contestants & Songs Revealed!

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is nearly here, and the contestants have all been revealed!

Over three dozen singers have been officially named as representatives for their countries for the annual song competition.

The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden, following the country’s win in 2023 with the song “Tattoo” by Loreen.

This year’s contest will be held at the Malmö Arena, and will consist of two semi-finals on May 7 and May 9, 2024, and a final on May 11, 2024.

It will be the third edition of the contest to take place in Malmö, which it also hosted in 1992 and 2013, and the seventh in Sweden, which last hosted it in Stockholm in 2016.

Click through to see the Eurovision 2024 contestants and hear all of the songs…

