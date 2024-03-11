Top Stories
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why She Left the Oscars 2024 Mid-Show

Jamie Lee Curtis is in and out!

The 65-year-old Oscar winner revealed that after co-presenting the award for Best Supporting actress during the ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday night (March 10), she left the ceremony mid-show.

Later on, she explained her reasoning why on social media.

“FLY IN [check emoji] GET FLUFFED AND FOLDED [check emoji] PRESENT AT OSCARS [check emoji],” she captioned a selfie, listing off her tasks for the day, adding: “GO TO @inandout_burger [check emoji] FLY AWAY.”

The post came with photos of her grabbing a burger, fries and soda at the drive-through fast food spot too!

Find out who won throughout the 2024 Oscars ceremony.

