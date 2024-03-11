Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Matt Damon Dig In at Very End of Oscars 2024 with Help from 'Anatomy of a Fall' Dog

Matt Damon didn’t even attend the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10), but the show’s host Jimmy Kimmel made sure to prank him anyway.

If you were unaware, the Hollywood stars are longtime friends who have been engaged in a prank war over the years. At the very end of the ceremony, Jimmy recruited Messi, the dog who stars in Anatomy of a Fall, to get one over on the absent actor.

In a clip that is going viral on X (formerly Twitter), a camera catches Messi appearing to pee on Matt‘s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The dog lifts his left before running off camera.

While Matt missed the awards show and the extension of the prank war, he did attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. He arrived with wife Luciana, and they posed for several photos together.

While they might be “feuding,” it’s worth it to point out that Matt and Jimmy actually are friends. In fact, the former recently made a very kind offer to the latter.

Did you see that another Hollywood star appeared to take offense to one of Jimmy‘s jokes during the ceremony?

