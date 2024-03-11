Joey King Brings the Drama for Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars Afterparty

Joey King is making a fashionable statement at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 24-year-old Despicable Me 4 actress celebrated the 2024 Academy Awards with so many fellow celebrities, and she dressed to impress for the occasion.

Joey wore a strapless taupe dress with a high slit, which she paired with opaque tights and long gloves. She finished off her look with black heels and some glittering jewelry.

Earlier this month, Joey was in France for Paris Fashion Week where she served even more chic looks. She also recently reunited with a close friend and costar to celebrate the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

FYI: Joey is wearing Balenciaga with Pomellato jewelry.

