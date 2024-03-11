Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 2:40 am

Joey King Brings the Drama for Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars Afterparty

Joey King is making a fashionable statement at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 24-year-old Despicable Me 4 actress celebrated the 2024 Academy Awards with so many fellow celebrities, and she dressed to impress for the occasion.

Keep reading to find out more…

Joey wore a strapless taupe dress with a high slit, which she paired with opaque tights and long gloves. She finished off her look with black heels and some glittering jewelry.

Earlier this month, Joey was in France for Paris Fashion Week where she served even more chic looks. She also recently reunited with a close friend and costar to celebrate the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. We’ve got all the pics!

Check out photos of all of the stars attending Oscars parties tonight!

FYI: Joey is wearing Balenciaga with Pomellato jewelry.

Scroll through the new photos of Joey King at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
