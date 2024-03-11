Lindsay Lohan Attends First Vanity Fair Oscar Party Since 2006 With Husband Bader Shammas!

Lindsay Lohan is making a glorious comeback to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 37-year-old Mean Girls superstar attended the party with husband Bader Shammas on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. It marked the first time she’d been on the guestlist since 2006.

Lindsay looked stunning in a long silver gown. Sher wore her hair down and looked so happy while sharing a kiss with Bader.

Did you know that the actress has a new movie coming out soon? She was joined at the premiere by her siblings, and we’ve got all the pics! She also recently confirmed that a fan-favorite movie was getting a sequel.

