Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 1:50 am

Lindsay Lohan Attends First Vanity Fair Oscar Party Since 2006 With Husband Bader Shammas!

Lindsay Lohan Attends First Vanity Fair Oscar Party Since 2006 With Husband Bader Shammas!

Lindsay Lohan is making a glorious comeback to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 37-year-old Mean Girls superstar attended the party with husband Bader Shammas on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. It marked the first time she’d been on the guestlist since 2006.

Keep reading to find out more…

Lindsay looked stunning in a long silver gown. Sher wore her hair down and looked so happy while sharing a kiss with Bader.

Did you know that the actress has a new movie coming out soon? She was joined at the premiere by her siblings, and we’ve got all the pics! She also recently confirmed that a fan-favorite movie was getting a sequel.

Check out photos of all the stars celebrating the Oscars!

Scroll through all of the photos of Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 01
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 02
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 03
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 04
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 05
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 06
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 07
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 08
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 09
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 10
lindsay lohan husband first oscar party since 2006 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars After Parties, Bader Shammas, Lindsay Lohan