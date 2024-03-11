Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 2:11 am

Margot Robbie Rocks Gold Mini-Dress for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Margot Robbie Rocks Gold Mini-Dress for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Margot Robbie is hitting up the red carpet!

The 33-year-old Barbie actress and producer posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

For the party, Margot turned heads in a super short gold, crystal-covered corseted dress with a dark gold wrap draped over her shoulders.

Earlier in the night, Margot wowed in a liquid black dress for the 2024 Oscars ceremony.

Last week, Margot along her stylist and fashion collaborator Andrew Mukamal celebrated the launch of their Barbie: The World Tour book, which will officially be released on March 19!

FYI: Margot is wearing a vintage Mugler dress.

Click through the gallery for more photos of Margot Robbie arriving at the party…
Photos: Getty Images
