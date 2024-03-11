Margot Robbie Rocks Gold Mini-Dress for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Margot Robbie is hitting up the red carpet!

The 33-year-old Barbie actress and producer posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the party, Margot turned heads in a super short gold, crystal-covered corseted dress with a dark gold wrap draped over her shoulders.

Earlier in the night, Margot wowed in a liquid black dress for the 2024 Oscars ceremony.

Last week, Margot along her stylist and fashion collaborator Andrew Mukamal celebrated the launch of their Barbie: The World Tour book, which will officially be released on March 19!

FYI: Margot is wearing a vintage Mugler dress.

