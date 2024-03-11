Melissa McCarthy Brings Cannoli Purse to Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024 with Husband Ben Falcone

Melissa McCarthy brought the fun to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 53-year-old actress switched up her look with a leather dress, featuring what looks to be a lion head door knocker on the front, and she carried a bedazzled cannoli purse.

Melissa was, of course, once again joined by her husband Ben Falcone, after the two also attended the Oscars earlier in the night.

During the awards show, Melissa reunited with her Thunder Force co-star Octavia Spencer to present Best Original Screenplay.

While on their way to the Oscars, Ben shared a couple photos from inside their car.

“Heading to the Oscars with my beautiful wife 🎉,” he captioned two photos, both of which are just selfies and Melissa is cropped out of. Check ‘em out below!

