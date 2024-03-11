Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 1:55 am

Meryl Streep's Daughters Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer & Louisa Jacobson Attend Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Meryl Streep's Daughters Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer & Louisa Jacobson Attend Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Sisters night out!

Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer with husband Mark Ronson, and Louisa Jacobson hit the red carpet separately at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The three actresses are of course the daughters of three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep!

Earlier in the night, Grace and Mark were in attendance at the Oscars ceremony, where he took to the stage to perform “I’m Just Ken” alongside Ryan Gosling.

For those that don’t know, while Mamie and Grace use their last name, Louisa dropped her last name professionally and goes by her first and middle name.

Just a few days before, Louisa was in Paris at the Louis Vuitton fashion show!

In case you missed it, it was recently announced that Mamie has been cast in an upcoming new show for Prime Video. Get the scoop…

FYI: Mark and Grace are wearing Gucci. Grace is also wearing Briony Raymond jewelry. Louisa is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer at the Vanity Fair Oscars party…
