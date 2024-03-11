Meryl Streep's Daughters Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer & Louisa Jacobson Attend Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Sisters night out!

Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer with husband Mark Ronson, and Louisa Jacobson hit the red carpet separately at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The three actresses are of course the daughters of three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep!

Earlier in the night, Grace and Mark were in attendance at the Oscars ceremony, where he took to the stage to perform “I’m Just Ken” alongside Ryan Gosling.

For those that don’t know, while Mamie and Grace use their last name, Louisa dropped her last name professionally and goes by her first and middle name.

Just a few days before, Louisa was in Paris at the Louis Vuitton fashion show!

In case you missed it, it was recently announced that Mamie has been cast in an upcoming new show for Prime Video. Get the scoop…

FYI: Mark and Grace are wearing Gucci. Grace is also wearing Briony Raymond jewelry. Louisa is wearing Louis Vuitton.

