Raspberries Frontman Eric Carmen Dead - 'All By Myself' Singer Passes Away at 74

Singer and musician Eric Carmen has sadly passed away.

The beloved singer, who was the frontman of the Raspberries, died at the age of 74.

Eric‘s wife Amy confirmed the news in a statement posted to the singer’s official website.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss,” Amy said in the statement.

Amy signed off by including the quote, “Love Is All That Matters…Faithful and Forever.”

Eric is best known for songs from his solo career like “All By Myself” and “Never Gonna Fall in Love Again.” As you probably know, Celine Dion covered the former and made the song a smash hit!

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Eric‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

We have sadly lost many celebrities and public figures in 2024 already.