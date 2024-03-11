'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3 - 11 Stars Returning, 3 Are Not!

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is back.

The MTV reality TV series returns for Season 3 on Wednesday (March 13) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will be heading to Cartagena, Colombia in the show’s first-ever international destination, focusing on Teen Mom couples creating healthy relationships and healing from the past.

Here’s a plot summary: “Over the past decade, the moms have struggled with numerous issues including addiction, intergenerational trauma and infidelity in their search for love. In this season, the moms and dads tackle the obstacles in their romantic relationships with guidance from two expert relationship coaches, Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez. In addition to the coaches, the cast members will have each other to lean on through this process. Although no two relationships are the same, these couples share a unique common ground.”

There are several Teen Mom stars returning, and at least three stars who are not.

Click through to see who is in the cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3…