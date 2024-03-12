Alix Earle & Boyfriend Braxton Berrios Couple Up at Alex Cooper's Unwell House Event at SXSW

Top Stories
Alix Earle and boyfriend Braxton Berrios enjoyed some quality time in Austin over the weekend while attending SXSW!

The 23-year-old TikTok star and the 28-year-old Miami Dolphins football player were in attendance at Alex Cooper‘s The UNWELL House on Saturday (March 9) in Austin, Tex.

Alix and friend Madeline Argy helped support Alex at the Big Al’s Grand Opening event, which featured a live performance from Gashi.

Alix, Madeline, and Braxton all participated in a cooking demonstration with chef and restaurateur Mario Carbone, who made his famous Spicy Rigatoni from Carbone Fine Food.

The Unwell Network is a platform for this generation’s unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation. Alex, Alix, and Madeline all have podcasts through the company.

Did you see Alix‘s hilarious reaction to an extremely generous gift she got from Braxton?
