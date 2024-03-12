Model Sara Sampaio & Actor Ray Nicholson Make Red Carpet Debut at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

Ray Nicholson and Sara Sampaio have gone red carpet official with their relationship!

The 32-year-old actor and the 32-year-old Portuguese model have been dating since summer 2023 and they walked their first red carpet as a couple at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Last night at @vanityfair with my ❤️,” Sara captioned a video on Instagram.

Sara was most recently linked to literary manager Zac Frognowski and they made their last red carpet appearance together during awards season last year.

Ray, who is the son of actor Jack Nicholson, was linked to another famous celebrity kid in 2022. He’s best known for appearing in the Amazon Prime Video series Panic and the movies Something from Tiffany’s and Out of the Blue.

FYI: Sara is wearing a black strapless gown with floral detail and thigh-high slit from Zuhair Murad. She’s also in Pasquale Bruni jewels.