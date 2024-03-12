Sharon Stone Finally Reveals Who Pressured Her to Sleep with Billy Baldwin, Actor Claps Back with Threat of Publishing His Stories About Her

Sharon Stone previously claimed in her 2021 that she was once pressured to sleep with a co-star to help improve his performance in the movie.

In a new podcast interview, Sharon says that it was producer Robert Evans who asked her to sleep with co-star Billy Baldwin on the set of their 1993 movie Sliver.

After Sharon‘s new comments made headlines, Billy spoke out and made a threat to publish his own stories about her.

So, what did they both say?

“He called me to his office. He had these very low ’70s, ’80s couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set,” Sharon said on the Louis Theroux podcast. “And he’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”

Sharon added, “The real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f–k him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight arse.”

Sharon said that she suggest Michael Douglas to be her co-star and doesn’t think they would have had those issues if he were cast.

“I didn’t have to f–k Michael Douglas,” she said. “Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up.

Billy saw the comments and tweeted a response.

“Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin.’???” Billy tweeted.

He continued, “I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet. The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend. Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”