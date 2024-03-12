Source Explains How Kate Middleton Feels About Edited Photo, Reveals Why She Altered the Pic

An insider is speaking out on the Princess of Wales editing scandal.

If you don’t know, Kate Middleton and Prince William released a family photo on Sunday (March 10) that was found to be edited.

A source told the Times of London that the Princess felt “awful” about the photo editing controversy. The reason why she decided to edit the pic? She “tried to make it the best it could be” to make it a “nice picture” for the public. She was “also thinking of her own children, hoping that they looked good for their own sakes.”

The insider also shared why the Princess released a statement confirming she altered the pic.

She “is understood to have thought that ‘honesty is the best policy. She wanted to ‘own up’ and acknowledge the mistake,” the Times shared.

A “friend” told the Mirror that Kate “would likely be upset by the furor caused by what was supposed to be an innocent family photograph”.

