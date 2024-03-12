Taylor Swift Is Not Filming Secret Performance at Hollywood Sign, Despite Report

If you were planning on hiking up to the Hollywood sign in an attempt to find Taylor Swift, stop your plans right now.

The 34-year-old singer is NOT filming a secret performance at the Los Angeles landmark, despite a report that claimed she might be.

TMZ reported on Tuesday morning (March 12) that a production crew was setting up for a shoot at the Hollywood sign near Griffith Park in Los Angeles. The permit listed the film shoot for “Disney + TS.”

Taylor‘s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) concert film will be released on Disney+ this week so it was assumed that the shoot was for her. Well, it unfortunately isn’t.

A Disney rep told TMZ that Taylor “will not be in attendance or be performing on Wednesday during the shoot.” Variety also confirmed that she will not be there.

In fact, the whole shoot has now been called off amid pushback from locals.