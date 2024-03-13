Andy Cohen Addresses Mauricio Umansky's Statements About Kyle Richards Split On His Netflix Show

Andy Cohen is sharing his thoughts on Mauricio Umansky discussing his split and family feud on his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills instead of on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Bravo executive opened up on his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, and discussed fan comments saying Bravo should be upset about Mauricio talking about his separation with wife Kyle Richards on Buying Beverly Hills or why he wouldn’t be going into it more on RHOBH.

Keep reading to find out more…

“By the way, tonight [March 13] is the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion part three and I just want you to know, I heard the Smith Sisters saying that they had seen Mauricio‘s Netflix promo where he is talking about the agency and how it started and his feud with Rick Hilton and I would like to say that we address this tonight,” Andy said. “We get Kathy [Hilton] and Kyle‘s side of the story tonight on the Beverly Hills reunion. There are a lot of people who are saying, I’m seeing online a lot of people saying that I or Bravo should be pissed about Mauricio revealing stuff on Netflix on his show, but I would say a lot of what he’s revealing is his story to tell and a lot and what Kyle is revealing on Beverly Hills is her side of the story.”

“So, people think, ‘Oh, Bravo should be furious. Why is he saying this on his show?’ Well, it’s his show on Netflix and I think,” Andy continues, before co-host John Hill chimes in with, “He doesn’t have a diamond. Kyle has the diamond.”

Andy adds, “Exactly and you know, I think that in the case of this Hilton and Highland stuff, I can’t speak for Kyle on any level, but my gut is that there was probably so far she wanted to go on her show because she didn’t want to further complicate an already complicated relationship with her sister, so there you go. But I did take the opportunity tonight as we were discussing what happened with Mauricio and Kyle‘s marriage to also find out from Kathy and Kyle from their perspective what happened with the split between Mauricio and Rick Hilton, so you don’t have to wait for the Netflix show to get their answer. You can see that tonight on Bravo.”

Earlier this year, Netflix dropped a teaser clip for the upcoming Buying Beverly Hills season two, featuring Mauricio talking to his daughters about the separation, just before the season finale of RHOBH aired where they talked about it as well.

Then, just this week, ahead of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion part three, another clip was released of Mauricio talking about why he left his brother-in-law Rick Hilton‘s real estate group.

Rick‘s daughter and Mauricio‘s niece Paris Hilton then took to social media to slam him for talking negatively about her family.