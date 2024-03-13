Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends &amp; Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends & Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse &amp; Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse & Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Wed, 13 March 2024 at 11:45 pm

Ariana Madix Holds Hands with Boyfriend Daniel Wai During Day Out in NYC

Ariana Madix Holds Hands with Boyfriend Daniel Wai During Day Out in NYC

Ariana Madix is enjoying some downtime from Broadway.

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star was all smiles as she and boyfriend Daniel Wai held hands on an afternoon walk on Wednesday (March 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Madix

For their outing, Ariana went comfy in burgundy-colored sweats while the fitness instructor sported a gray zip-up hoodie and coordinating joggers.

If you didn’t know, Ariana started dating Daniel in April 2023, weeks after her highly-publicized split from Tom Sandoval.

Since January 29th, Ariana has been playing Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Her final show takes place on April 7th.

In a recent interview, Ariana explained why she’s accepted so many jobs and brand deals post-Scandoval.

You can find out more about Daniel Wai here!
Just Jared on Facebook
ariana madix daniel wai hold hands in nyc 01
ariana madix daniel wai hold hands in nyc 02
ariana madix daniel wai hold hands in nyc 03
ariana madix daniel wai hold hands in nyc 04
ariana madix daniel wai hold hands in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ariana Madix, Daniel Wai