Ariana Madix Holds Hands with Boyfriend Daniel Wai During Day Out in NYC

Ariana Madix is enjoying some downtime from Broadway.

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star was all smiles as she and boyfriend Daniel Wai held hands on an afternoon walk on Wednesday (March 13) in New York City.

For their outing, Ariana went comfy in burgundy-colored sweats while the fitness instructor sported a gray zip-up hoodie and coordinating joggers.

If you didn’t know, Ariana started dating Daniel in April 2023, weeks after her highly-publicized split from Tom Sandoval.

Since January 29th, Ariana has been playing Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Her final show takes place on April 7th.

In a recent interview, Ariana explained why she’s accepted so many jobs and brand deals post-Scandoval.

