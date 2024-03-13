'General Hospital' Alum Robyn Bernard Dies at 64

The General Hospital family is mourning the death of actress Robyn Bernard.

Robyn found fame on the soap opera, where she played Terry Brock, in the mid-80s. She was on the show until 1990, appearing in nearly 150 episodes.

TMZ confirmed her passing with Riverside County Coroner, and they shared additional details.

The outlet reported that Robyn‘s body was discovered on March 12 in San Jacinto, Calif. She was identified by her fingerprints, and an autopsy was scheduled to take place on Wednesday (March 13).

At the moment, a cause of death has not been determined. It is unclear if her death was suspicious or if foul play was expected. We will update you as we learn more.

After her years-long tenure on General Hospital, Robyn largely left Hollywood behind. Her final acting credit is from 2002. Before joining the sudser, she appeared on an episode of The Facts of Life. Other credits include Betty Blue and Diva.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Robyn at this difficult time.

RIP.