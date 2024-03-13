'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion - 1 Couple Is Married & 1 New Couple Emerges (Spoilers!)

The Love Is Blind season six reunion just debuted on Netflix and we have learned the final fate of all of the couples how made it to the end!

Only one couple made it all the way to the end and said “I Do” on the show this season, while there were other couples and possible couples who made it quite far.

Leading up to the season finale, two couples slit up and one split at the altar.

Now, we’ve learned who is still together, who’s not and who got together afterwards!

Keep reading inside to get the scoop on the Love Is Blind season six couples…