'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner to Guest Star On Station 19's 7th & Final Season, Episode Details Revealed

A past winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to make an appearance on the final season of Station 19!

The ABC fire station drama is currently in the midst of airing it’s seventh and final season, much to fans dismay, but there will be a special guest in an upcoming episode.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the March 28th episode, titled, “True Colors,” the Station 19 crew struts their stuff at the FABruary Winter Pride parade, where Maya (Danielle Savre) encounters someone important from her past. Carina (Stefania Spampinato) looks to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) for support, while Travis (Jay Haden) and Eli (Rob Heaps) arrive at a crossroads.

So, which Drag Race winner is going to appear? Keep reading below to get the scoop on who and their character…

The Wrap reports that RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 winner Symone will be guest starring on Station 19 as Mary Mint, the “Queen of FABruary,” which is “Seattle’s Winter Pride parade celebrating legalized same sex marriage in Washington.”

According to a character description, Mary “is the embodiment of joyful perseverance and grace honoring those who paved the way.”

Check out a first look at the character on The Wrap!

Symone‘s episode of Station 19 will air on Thursday, March 28th at 10:01pm ET/PT on ABC and next day on Hulu.

RELATED:

- ‘Station 19′ Showrunners Reveal How They Found Out the ABC Hit Was Canceled, If They Had Season 8 Storylines Ready & More

- The Richest ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth