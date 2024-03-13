'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Could Have Been Played By 2 Other Stars (& One Was the Top Choice, Ahead of Melissa Joan Hart!)

Melissa Joan Hart is synonymous with Sabrina The Teenage Witch, a millennial fave from late 1990s and early 2000s.

The 47-year-old actress took on the role of the character in the 1996 movie, before it was turned into a television series that went on for 7 seasons until 2003.

Melissa has recalled several on set stories from playing Sabrina, from her chemistry with Ryan Reynolds (who was in the movie), why she wasn’t a fan of the rumored reboot, and also revealed that she was almost fired from the show.

However, before Melissa, there were two other actresses who were in the running to play Sabrina.

Head inside to find out which actors almost played Sabrina The Teenage Witch…