'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 4 Stars Participating, 5 Stars Uncertain

A big Suits reunion is planned, and we have all the details about who is returning for the festival!

If you don’t know, the 2024 ATX TV Festival is planning to gather the cast back together.

So far, four of the show’s big stars are confirmed to return for the reunion. There are 5+ stars that haven’t confirmed their attendance at this time. Additional panelists will be confirmed soon.

The festival will run from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2 and will take place in Austin, Texas. The show stars Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, and more.

Keep reading to find out who’s confirmed and who isn’t so far…