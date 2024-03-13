Taylor Swift's 'Death By a Thousand Cuts' Confirmed for 'Eras Tour' Disney+ Film - New Clip Released!

Good Morning America just confirmed what Swifties already knew: Taylor Swift‘s Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) movie will feature her Lover track “Death By a Thousand Cuts” as one of the new additions!

GMA also released a preview clip of her performing the track, and we’ve embedded that below!

At the Los Angeles tour stops where Taylor filmed the concerts, she played a few surprise songs including “You Are in Love” and “I Can See You.” We already know that “Cardigan” and “Maroon” will be included, too.

The four additional, acoustic songs were not featured in the theatrical release or the SVOD release, so it will be a whole new experience for fans who have seen the movie several times already! Some other songs were also originally cut for time.

If you don’t know, Taylor‘s tour film will be debuting on Disney+ on March 14 (one day earlier than previously announced!) It will officially drop at 9pm ET that day.